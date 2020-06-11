Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $643,291.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.