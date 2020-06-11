Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 43,604 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $187,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $206.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

