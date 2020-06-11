Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 61,745 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,745 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.89% of Edison International worth $178,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 198,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,581. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

