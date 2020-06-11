Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.16% of Welltower worth $221,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,477 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $52.22. 301,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.