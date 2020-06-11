Legal & General Group Plc Buys 206,388 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.29% of CMS Energy worth $217,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 220,208 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 639,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 191,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 146,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of CMS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,784. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

