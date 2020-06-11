Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,127,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,477 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $217,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 1,844,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,583. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.