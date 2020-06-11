Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $212,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $85,595,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 103,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.