Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,516 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.83% of Motorola Solutions worth $187,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.8% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

MSI traded down $9.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,083. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.