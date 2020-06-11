Legal & General Group Plc Has $165.39 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $165,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

