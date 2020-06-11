Legal & General Group Plc Has $170.36 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of IHS Markit worth $170,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 689,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,958,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,900. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

