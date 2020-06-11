Legal & General Group Plc Has $199.79 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of FedEx worth $199,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $9.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,728. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

