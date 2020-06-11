Legal & General Group Plc Has $240.72 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,143,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,393 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.55% of Charles Schwab worth $240,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 470,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,718,361. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.