Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 275,032 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,638,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,032 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $180,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

