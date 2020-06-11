Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 37,358 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Msci were worth $173,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Msci by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Msci by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 241,923.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,151. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

Msci stock traded down $23.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.87. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $356.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

