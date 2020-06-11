Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 51,764 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,767 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51,764 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Autodesk worth $225,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $13.20 on Thursday, hitting $223.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,086. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $240.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

