Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 56,296 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.80% of Eaton worth $247,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,246. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

