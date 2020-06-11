Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 596,864 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of Kinder Morgan worth $252,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,808,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

KMI stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 780,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.