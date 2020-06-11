Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,655 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $232,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ADI traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 1,109,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

