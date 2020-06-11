Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,816,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $177,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.98. 61,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

