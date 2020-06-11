Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by an average of 338.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 129.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

NYSE LEG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,863. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

