Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading 21.4% Higher

Shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) traded up 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.68, 396,966 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,409,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

