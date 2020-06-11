Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the May 14th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $125.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

