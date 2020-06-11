Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 59,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,121. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,374,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Insiders bought a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,581,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth about $39,655,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $46,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,358,000 after buying an additional 926,992 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 182.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,397,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

