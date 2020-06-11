Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $275.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMNR. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

