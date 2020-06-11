Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

LMNR traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 75.1% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 180,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 43.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limoneira by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

