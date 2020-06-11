LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 169,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.