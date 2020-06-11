Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.03–2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.017-3.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q1 guidance to ($2.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a positive rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

