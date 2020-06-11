Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,491 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.37% of HD Supply worth $155,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDS. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in HD Supply by 19.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in HD Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,476,000 after acquiring an additional 189,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.