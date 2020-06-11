Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,604 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.47% of General Mills worth $149,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

