Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.35% of NiSource worth $129,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $74,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NiSource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,938,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,147 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,427,000 after purchasing an additional 960,047 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 156,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,999. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

