Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $136,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after acquiring an additional 814,839 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 52,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

