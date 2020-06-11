Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.44% of Mastercard worth $1,066,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $18.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,611. The company has a market cap of $313.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

