Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -1.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($0.78) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5.1%.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,763. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $995.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

