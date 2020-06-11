Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $14.61, 107,842 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,897,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $995.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.