MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

MKP traded down C$0.46 on Thursday, hitting C$13.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$10.36 and a 52-week high of C$17.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,954,500. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,086 over the last quarter.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

