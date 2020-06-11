MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,682,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,589,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,765,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.38. 10,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,756. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $180.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.