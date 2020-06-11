Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Down 15.2%

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) traded down 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.68, 20,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 133,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Medley Management had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medley Management by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medley Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medley Management during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Medley Management by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

