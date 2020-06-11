Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,508 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $98,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 832,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,760,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

