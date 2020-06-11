Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 116,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $797.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.61. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 955,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

