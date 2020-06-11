Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.67% of Micron Technology worth $782,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,740,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,528,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,348,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.