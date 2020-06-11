Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,608 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 4,553,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

