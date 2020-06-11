Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $89,931,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $85,260,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.00. 68,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,548. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.98.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.