Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

MET stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 466,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,491. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

