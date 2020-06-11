Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,709,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,997,836. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

