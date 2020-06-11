Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $84.43. 249,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

