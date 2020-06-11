Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 183,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 300,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,719. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

