Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

MMM stock traded down $7.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.99. The company had a trading volume of 283,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.64. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

