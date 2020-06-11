Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,912,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

