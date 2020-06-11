Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 3,526 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 780,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,558,113. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.