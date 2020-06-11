Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 313,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,487. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

